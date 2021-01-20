Subaru of Baton Rouge is about to start work on a nearly 10,000-square-foot expansion that will create about 15 new jobs at the Airline Highway car dealership.
John Fabre, who co-owns the dealership at 13399 Airline, said the work will more than double the size of the service department and allow Subaru of Baton Rouge to stock another 100 new and used cars.
“This will give us a better selection of inventory and more service capacity so customers can get in and out quicker,” he said. “It will be a nicer environment for sales and service.”
The expansion will lead Subaru of Baton Rouge to hire seven more service technicians, six salespeople and another employee in the parts department. About 30 people currently work at the dealership.
The expansion work is set to begin in February and will take about eight months to complete, Fabre said.