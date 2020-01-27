The region faces “a momentous fork in the road” in 2020 because there are a number of important decisions that need to be made, ranging from the makeup of the East Baton Rouge Metro Council to the leadership of several important educational organizations, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber's CEO said Monday.
Adam Knapp told the Press Club of Baton Rouge that if opportunities are missed, people may look back and say that their future was doomed this year. “There are so many important things in flux,” he said.
Voters this fall will determine who will serve as mayor-president, East Baton Rouge Parish district attorney and the makeup of the Metro Council. Knapp noted that five of the nine Metro Council seats are held by term-limited members. A new head of the East Baton Rouge Planning Commission also will be selected.
On the educational front, LSU, East Baton Rouge Parish Schools, Baton Rouge Community College and the Louisiana Department of Education will choose new leaders. And there will be the once-in-a-decade census.
Knapp said the population count will be critical to show how Baton Rouge stands in relation to similar Southern cities. While the local population is estimated to have grown by about 3% over the past decade, Columbia, South Carolina, saw its population go up close to 8%. “Attracting and retaining talent is the greatest challenge to economic development,” Knapp said.
To capitalize on the changes, Knapp announced BRAC’s priorities for 2020. Those include continuing to push hard for infrastructure investment, which includes a new Mississippi River bridge. “This is a long game and we know to stay the course,” he said. The goal is to create ways to structure and finance the project.
Improving the marketing of Baton Rouge is also important. “We need to celebrate the good news,” Knapp said.
Tackling litter and blight is also a priority. Knapp said there needs to be “a call to arms” about the appearance of the city.
Educational issues are also prominent because of the outsized role that LSU, Southern University and BRCC play in the economy. A business development strategy that strengthens and diversifies the economy was on the list.
The goal is to make Baton Rouge the community that everyone wants it to be in.
“We have an opportunity to do more and have wins that are even more transformative,” Knapp said.