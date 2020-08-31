Here’s another industry being disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic: air conditioning sales and repair.
Local air conditioning repair companies in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette said they are seeing a shortage of parts and equipment, which was caused by manufacturing facilities in Mexico and China being shut down by the pandemic. At the same time, demand for air conditioning in other parts of the U.S. has gone up because people are spending more time at home and want to be comfortable.
Daniel Bandy, owner of Aire Serv of south Baton Rouge, said parts that used to take a day or two to get are now arriving in a week or 10 days.
“It’s not one supplier that had a time frame change, it’s all of them,” he said. “Trane, Lennox, Carrier have all had issues.”
Aire Serv has dealt with the delays as best as it can. In some cases, it's used substitute parts until it can get the item from a specific manufacturer. In other cases, it's just given customers window units and told them to hang in there.
“For the most part, customers understand,” Bandy said. “They understand it is what it is.” After all, people are happy to get their house cooled off, even if a part isn’t quite right.
Heather Montz, one of the owners of The Montz Co., said some of the parts and equipment that are usually in stock everywhere are now taking a couple of weeks to get to her Baton Rouge air conditioning repair business.
“We keep a lot of stuff in stock, so in the worst cases, it’s taking about a week,” she said.
Keith Adams, owner of Adams Air Conditioning and Heating Services in New Orleans, said his company is trying to do the best it can to get parts and units, but the trucks aren’t arriving.
“It’s hard when you have a little old lady without air conditioning and you can’t take care of them,” he said. “But we’re trying to sort it out any way we can to take care of clients.”
Andre Mouton, operations manager with Lee's Air Conditioning in Lafayette, said he's seen a problem with getting air conditioning systems, like the evaporator or the blower. The vendor that supplies Lee's has been forced to upgrade parts at no extra cost to accommodate customers who need a whole new cooling system. "That's a loss for them but a gain for the customer," Mouton said.
The manufacturers who have reopened are still being affected by the pandemic, Mouton said. There are fewer employees working in warehouses because of social distancing. And if a warehouse employee tests positive for coronavirus, companies are shutting down operations to control the spread of the disease. "We're definitely seeing that it's hard to get equipment," he said.
According to Heating, Air-conditioning & Refrigeration Distributors International, the industry trade group for wholesale distributors in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning industry, 78% of members said they were having trouble getting equipment and systems this summer.
Businesses are expecting more problems in the future, based on the current situation and consumer demand.
Seth Vidallia, of Butcher Air Conditioning in Lafayette, said thermostat and condenser manufacturers have been hard hit by pandemic-related shutdowns. Butcher has been lucky because it had a lot of inventory in stock, but Vidallia said he worries about “serious problems” in the winter.
“I really think we’re going to run into problems in the future,” he said. “We’ll see how it plays out, but I hope we can make it through the end of the year before we restock in early 2021. Hopefully, the manufacturers will be open by then.”