A Texas-based real estate development company that specializes in medical facilities has purchased a north Baton Rouge surgical hospital for nearly $7.2 million.
NEC Baton Rouge LP purchased the building at 7855 Howell Blvd. in a deal that was filed Friday, according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. NEC has the same Grapevine, Texas, address as New Era Companies, a development company. The seller was LNR Partners of Miami Beach, Florida.
The building has been vacant since summer 2017, when Champions Medical Center, which operated a surgical specialty hospital there, went out of business. The center was owned by for-profit Dallas company NextHealth LLC. NextHealth's mailing address in Dallas matches that of Semyon Narosov, one of 21 health care executives charged in a federal indictment the U.S. Department of Justice unsealed in late 2016. Those indicted were all connected to the bankrupt Forest Park Medical Center in Dallas, which included several high-end and boutique-style hospitals similar to Champion.
In December, the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council voted to give Oceans Behavioral Hospital a $1.4 million grant to open a mental health facility in the Howell Boulevard building. Oceans provides treatment for older adults and geriatric patients with acute and chronic psychiatric illnesses, and already has two locations in Baton Rouge. Those include an outpatient facility and 20-bed inpatient facility, both off Florida Boulevard near Airline Highway.
The Howell location will be a new separate facility that will employ 85 people.
Plans are for Oceans to take up about 35,000 square feet of the building. The hospital opened in 2005 and was originally run by Cambridge Healthcare Management Inc. of Dallas. A 10-bed surgical hospital operated out of the facility from 2005 to 2012.