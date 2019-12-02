Former LSU football Coach Les Miles sold a condominium near campus for just under $300,000.

B402 LLC, which lists Miles wife, Kathy, as an agent, sold the unit in the Fieldhouse development in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The buyer was GTB Properties LLC of Baton Rouge. The Fieldhouse is located at 3347 Nicholson Drive, in the shadow of Tiger Stadium.