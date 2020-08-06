The number of first-time unemployment claims in Louisiana dropped again last week, but the number of people who continued to get jobless benefits continued to hold fairly steady.

'Little bit of progress' is made as U.S. leaders negotiate coronavirus aid, unemployment WASHINGTON (AP) — Negotiators on a huge coronavirus relief bill reported slight progress after talks resumed Monday afternoon in the Capitol, …

There were 13,402 initial unemployment claims filed during the week ending Saturday, according to figures released Thursday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. That’s down from the 18,511 first-time claims filed the week before. In comparison to more typical numbers, 2,126 first-time claims were filed the same week last year.

Continuing claims rose slightly to 327,467 last week from 324,357 the previous week. In comparison, the number of claims for the same week in 2019 was 18,179.

The number of continued claims has held around the 300,000 mark since May 2. The peak was hit on the week of May 16, when there were 321,711 continued claims — also week Gov. John Bel Edwards first partially lifted the stay-at-home order that had been in place since early March — and dipped to a low of 297,018 for the week of June 20.

After looking at 1,400 Baton Rouge job ads, these are the top skills businesses want now With the Baton Rogue area down nearly 38,000 jobs from last year, those looking for work in the midst of a pandemic still have a shot if they …

Along with the 327,467 unemployed workers, another 155,000 freelancers, independent contractors and other "gig" workers are estimated to have lost jobs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and are counted separately.

Stephen Barnes, director of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Blanco Public Policy Center, has said the state may have settled into a “new normal." Businesses have made the staffing adjustments they needed to, reducing the number of first-time claims, but the economy is still not ready to start moving again and hiring significant numbers of workers, he said.

There were 1,854 new claims from unclassified workers, reflecting people who worked at new businesses that haven’t gotten an industry code yet from the workforce commission. Accommodation and food services, an industry hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, had 1,773 new claims; retail trade, 1,321; construction, 1,296; and health care and social assistance, 1,266.

Louisiana Spotlight: What happens when state's unemployment fund runs dry? Louisiana's unemployment trust fund, a healthy $1.1 billion account before the coronavirus pandemic, is on track to run out of money by mid-Se…

For continued unemployment benefits, accommodation and food service business accounted for 76,937 claims; retail trade, 38,045 claims; health care and social assistance, 32,850; and construction, 29,836.