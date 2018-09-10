A group of teachers and community activists have asked the East Baton Rouge Parish assessor to add several hundred million dollars worth of capital improvements to ExxonMobil’s property tax assessments, alleging the oil and gas giant is being under-assessed for its 2018 bill.
Teachers and representatives from Together Baton Rouge wrote in a letter to parish assessor Brian Wilson on Friday that local taxing bodies stood to lose out on several million dollars in tax revenue if the “omission” went unchanged.
Exxon’s listed property value in 2017 for its refinery, chemical plant, plastics plant and polyolefins plant was $1.45 billion, according to Tax Commission figures. In 2018, the value is listed as $1.39 billion, though the figures are not yet final.
“We, the signatories to this letter, are taxpayers in East Baton Rouge Parish,” the group wrote. “As such, we are affected when taxable property goes unreported because we all pay more when others do not pay their share.”
The letter added that teachers in the parish are also affected because their workplaces are funded by property taxes, and unreported property “directly impact(s) the conditions of our employment, the quality of our children’s education and our pay.”
Exxon responded that it followed the “most conservative option” allowed by the assessor’s office when filing its assets this year, and said it would pay the property taxes owed on the property if it does not receive ITEP awards.
Together Baton Rouge cited $407.9 million worth of capital additions made in 2017 and property that should have rolled on to the books as a result of expiring 10-year tax breaks awarded in 2007.
ExxonMobil in late 2016 filed preliminary documents for $338 million worth of capital expenditures to be completed in 2017, in hopes of getting property tax breaks through the Industrial Tax Exemption Program. The company also sent out a press release detailing the “$340 million in capital projects.”
The final costs ended up being $269 million, according to Wilson.
Only $151.9 million of that was eligible for ITEP, he said, and the company reported 20 percent, or roughly $30 million, as part of new ITEP rules that require companies to pay 20 percent in the first year.
That left $121.9 million in property additions that could be exempted, whenever the Board of Commerce and Industry votes on them. Several ITEP applications have been delayed as the state implemented two sets of new rules for the program, aimed at reining in the tax break at the behest of Gov. John Bel Edwards.
In the meantime, Wilson’s office directed the company not to declare the property.
“They’re going to pay on it,” if they don’t receive the ITEP awards, Wilson said. “Exxon is not going to get away with not paying for what they’re subject to.”
Exxon spokeswoman Stephanie Cargile said in an email the firm will return to the assessor’s office to pay the non-declared amount if it does not receive ITEP awards. She added the firm “cannot speculate” on taxes owed since it has not received its bill yet.
She added the tax codes cited by TBR represent a small portion of the state’s laws regarding taxes.
Wilson said if Exxon was required to pay the property taxes, then later received an ITEP award, the company would run the risk of not being able to receive that money back. He said that directive came from Louisiana Economic Development.
But Together Baton Rouge cited a state law that requires all property be subject to taxation “except such as is expressly exempted from taxation by law.”
“We don’t think it is appropriate or legally provided for to fail to disclose property in the hopes that a future exemption might be granted,” said Together Baton Rouge representative Broderick Bagert.
Wilson said his attorney advised he was not running afoul of state law, and the process was the “most practical and common-sense way to do it.”
Together Baton Rouge said if Exxon declared the $117 million not eligible for ITEP, as well as the $30 million that represented 20 percent, that adds $148.8 million to Exxon’s property value in 2017. Even when accounting for depreciation, TBR said the assessed values should not be declining by that much. TBR calculated the firm’s property must be depreciating at a rate of 18.3 percent a year for the reported numbers to work--far higher than normal rates.
Exxon has come under scrutiny from Together Baton Rouge in recent years, as the group fought to rein in ITEP. Exxon recently won approval from the state Board of Commerce and Industry for a tax break on a planned expansion to its polyolefins plant worth more than half a billion dollars.
As part of new rules governing the program, local officials now have a say in whether to approve the applications.