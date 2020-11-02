Forest products manufacturer Weyerhaeuser expects to invest $16.1 million at its Natchitoches saw mill for equipment upgrades to modernize the facility.
The Seattle-based timberland business already has 200 employees in Louisiana at the 250,000-square-foot saw mill and expects to hire 20 more people in the coming years. The modernization work is expected to begin in 2021 and continue for three more years.
The average salary at the saw mill is $45,000 plus benefits. The company has 984 workers across the state at manufacturing sites and its forestry operations which manages 1.39 million acres of timberland in Louisiana.
It operates a plywood and veneer mill in Zwolle and an oriented strand board mill between Arcadia and Simsboro which feed the Natchitoches saw mill operation.
The Louisiana Economic Development department began negotiations in January about the potential investment. In exchange, the company is slated to get jobs training through LED FastStart, a modernization tax credit worth $350,000 over a five-year period in addition to the Quality Jobs program, which is another tax rebate up to 6% of annual payroll. The company could benefit from the Industrial Tax Exemption program if local municipalities, such as the school board, vote in favor of up to 80% tax abatement for 10 years.
In 2012, the company invested $6 million in exchange for a previous modernization tax credit worth $300,000 among other incentives.