Power outages alongside mangled trees, ruined crops and damaged grain elevators were early indications of Hurricane Ida's impact on Louisiana's agriculture industry.
The Mississippi River was largely closed for several days after the storm. Most of the river had re-opened Thursday afternoon, except for a stretch near Bridge City in Jefferson Parish where there were power lines in the water.
"You're starting to get barges stacking up," said Ken Eriksen, senior vice president for agribusiness at IHS Markit, a market analyst. Barges are dropping off freights, but can't get filled for export, because there are no grain elevators operating on the lower Mississippi.
More than 95% of U.S. grain exports travel by barge down the Mississippi River to the U.S. Gulf Coast. About 60% of U.S. grain and soybean exports move through 10 export grain elevators in Louisiana before being shipped around the globe.
"Those elevators really impacts global trade and pricing of grains," Eriksen. "The river had been shut down and that one stretch is closed so the whole river is effectively closed. Most of them don't have any power yet."
It's estimated a badly damaged grain elevator in Reserve owned by Cargill may be down for weeks if not months, he said. Another Cargill facility in Westwego was also damaged.
Because of a lack of electricity and phone service, Cargill is just starting to assess the damage at the two facilities.
The Cargill grain terminal in Reserve is among the largest in the world and accounts for up to 15% of export volume from the U.S. Gulf Coast.
The LSU AgCenter estimated the biggest agricultural economic losses would be from downed timber and destroyed infrastructure such as buildings. Crops such as sugarcane, soybeans, citrus and vegetables took a hit.
“If you draw a line from Terrebonne Parish north to the Felicianas, everything east will see some damage,” said Kurt Guidry, LSU AgCenter region director and agricultural economist.
About 25% of the state's 500,000 acres of sugarcane were likely flattened by the hurricane, largely in Lafourche Parish. Sometimes damaged sugarcane can still be harvested but it was not immediately clear how much damage was done to the nearby sugar mills in Raceland and Thibodaux.
Upwards of 20% of the timberlands across Louisiana are estimated to be lost by the storm. There are 172,000 cattle which were evacuated from southeast Louisiana and 1,200 bales of hay were delivered to feed livestock in Port Allen and Baton Rouge.