Hamilton Beach announced earlier this week it will close all 160 of its Kitchen Collection stores by the end of the year, including the location at Tanger Outlet Mall in Gonzales.
The kitchenware retailer had most of its stores in outlet malls. Kitchen Collection had two other locations in Louisiana: at the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City and VF Factory Outlet in Iowa.
Kitchen Collection has launched liquidation sales at its stores which will last through the holiday season. Hamilton Beach said it was closing the stores because of declining foot traffic as more consumers buy products online.
About 800 people worked at the Kitchen Collection stores.