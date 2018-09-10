Virginia College, one of two anchor tenants remaining at Cortana Mall, said it is no longer accepting new students and will shut down on July 1.
In a letter posted on the college’s website, the school said it stopped enrolling new students on Monday. Diane Worthington, a spokeswoman for Virginia College, said the vast majority of students will have the opportunity to complete coursework to earn certificates, diplomas and degrees as planned. Sixteen students will not be able to complete their degree programs, so the for-profit college will work to transfer them to another school or give them a refund.
About 350 students are enrolled at Virginia College. Worthington said the decision was made to shut down the school because enrollment had been insufficient for some time.
“We are proud of our history, and we look forward to the success of our final class of students,” Worthington said.
Virginia College opened in October 2010 in a 63,000-square-foot anchor space that had previously been home to Service Merchandise and Steve & Barry’s. The school, a subsidiary of Education Corporation of America, offered classes that led to careers in health care, medical office, business and cosmetology.
When the school first opened, officials said they eventually hoped to have 1,000 to 1,200 students enrolled.
Cortana has been battered by demographic changes, as the population of Baton Rouge moved south, and by competition from the Mall of Louisiana which opened in October 1997 and soon took over as the city's dominant retailer. Over the years, tenants shut down their Cortana stores to concentrate on the Mall of Louisiana.
As Cortana shed retail tenants, local real estate experts pointed to Virginia College as a possible model for the future of the shopping center at Airline Highway and Florida Boulevard – an office park with some retail to support it.
But Cortana failed to bring in more non-retail tenants, even after the August 2016 floods which displaced thousands of businesses. And Cortana shed more and more tenants as national chains closed down underperforming stores. Since January 2016, Macy’s, Sears and J.C. Penney closed their locations in the mall. The only anchors remaining are a Dillard’s clearance store, which only takes up the first level of the store, and Virginia College.
Officials with Moonbeam Leasing & Management, which owns Cortana, did not respond to phone calls and emails. Moonbeam has had Cortana on the market for more than a year, with an initial asking price of $4 million. Moonbeam bought Cortana and the former Mervyn's store in 2013 for a combined price of $6.15 million.