Home ownership remains affordable for the average person in most of Louisiana’s metro areas — except in Orleans, Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes, a regular study of housing prices released Thursday shows.
The U.S. Home Affordability Report for the second quarter of the year, compiled by California-based ATTOM Data Solutions, shows that in East Baton Rouge, Jefferson and Lafayette parishes, housing prices are more affordable than the historic average. Ascension Parish remained at its historic average.
Despite falling mortgage rates and rising wages, the report found that during the second quarter median home prices were not affordable for the average wage earners in 353 out of the 480 counties and parishes surveyed. The results are based on the amount of income needed to make monthly house payments – which include mortgage, property taxes and insurance. A 3% down payment and a maximum debt-to-income ratio of 28% were assumed for the results.
In East Baton Rouge, the report said an average of $47,606 was needed to afford a house during the quarter. In comparison, annualized weekly wages came in just above $53,000.
Similar numbers were reported in Jefferson, where the average cost of home ownership in the quarter was $47,357. Annualized weekly wages were nearly $49,700. Lafayette had an average home ownership cost of $45,621, with annualized weekly wages at $47,203. In Ascension, annualized weekly wages were $55,432, while the average cost of home ownership was $54,332.
In Orleans Parish, the annual income needed to buy a home was $65,383. In contrast, annualized weekly wages were $52,416. It takes nearly 35% of annual wages to buy the average home in the parish.
In Livingston, it takes 34.3% of annual wages to buy a home. Wages were $37,375 and the average home ownership cost was $45,826. Tangipahoa had average wages of $35,815 and home ownership costs of $38,954.