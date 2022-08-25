The original plan for Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was written on a napkin nearly 20 years ago. The latest blueprint for the Baton Rouge restaurant chain — and its sister burger joint, Smalls Sliders — will need a few more napkins.
Brandon Landry, the chain’s co-founder and CEO, said Thursday that Walk-On’s has 200 restaurants in various stages of development, ranging anywhere from franchise negotiations to opened locations.
Walk-On’s currently has 68 restaurants in operation, including one that opened Monday in Pensacola, Florida. Landry said the tally should reach 80 by the end of the year.
Landry said the chain has no concrete targets for either number of locations or sales value. However, he was optimistic Walk-On’s could be a half-billion-dollar company — if not a billion-dollar company — “in a few years.”
“We’ve had a great run for 20 years, but in our eyes, we’re just beginning,” Landry said in an interview before he gave a keynote presentation at the Ascension Parish Chamber of Commerce’s Business Expo & Summit at the Lamar-Dixon REV Center.
At the event, Landry recounted the well-known story of Walk-On’s, which Landry and Jack Warner, his former business partner and LSU basketball teammate, opened in 2003.
He preached the importance of having a “walk-on mindset” — or being persistent in the face of adversity — while also providing growth opportunities and steadfast support for workers.
“People don’t care how much you know,” he told the crowd. “They care how much you care.”
Walk-On’s took its time to grow. In his interview, Landry — who openly admits the restaurant’s first few years were rough — noted it opened its second location, in Lafayette, eight years after the original restaurant was born, and a franchise model wasn’t started until 2014.
“We’re in 14 states and it sounds like a lot, but four years ago we were in four,” he said. “You have to brand it the right way.”
Right now, the chain stretches from Las Vegas to North Carolina and as far north as Indiana. Walk-On’s recently opened a location in Kansas and has plans for restaurants in Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Virginia and Ohio, Landry said. A Walk-On’s in Fayetteville, Arkansas has completed construction but is awaiting air conditioning units.
International plans are also afoot. Landry said he’s visiting Dubai in November to speak at the Global Restaurant Leadership Conference. Markets in Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom and other parts of the Middle East have also shown interest.
Landry said the “sweet spot” for Walk-On’s should be about 20 to 25 new locations per year.
“We’re not just dead set on, ‘Oh, we’ve got to get over there.’ But if the interest shows enough, I think we’re going to entertain it,” he said. “There’s a lot that goes in on the back end, like supply chain. Getting crawfish etouffee to Dubai isn’t like getting it to Gonzales.”
Sliding on through
Smalls Sliders, a quick-service burger chain co-founded by Landry, is taking a similar path toward growth. The company opened its fifth restaurant Monday, on Airline Highway in Prairieville.
Other locations include two in Baton Rouge, one in Thibodaux and one in Shreveport. Slidell, Metairie, Marrero, Alexandria and Lafayette restaurants are in the works.
Landry said 40 franchises have been sold for Smalls. The intent is to slowly expand across Louisiana and possibly go into Mississippi or east Texas.
“We’re not trying to jump up to Chicago or down to south Florida or anything right now, even though we’re having interest in other markets like that,” he said. “Once we kind of build a brand where we feel like we have enough brand awareness, we can start hitting other states.”
The Walk-On’s and Smalls expansions come at a time when the restaurant industry generally has fought a COVID-19 pandemic that has blunted both revenues and workforce.
Landry said both chains fared well by relying on a strong company culture driven by managing adversity.
“Our development’s never been better,” he said. “We’re going to have our best year ever in 2022, and Smalls was literally just opening when COVID happened. So that was interesting.”