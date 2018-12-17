Research Park Corp. will put up $200,000 toward building a new road that will make it easier to access the LSU Innovation Park.
The RPC voted to contribute the money for the infrastructure work. It joins with the U.S. Department of Commerce and Louisiana Economic Development, which have pledged to invest $1.6 million for the work.
LSU has said about 150 additional acres will be developed at the park to accommodate up to 75 new companies, an expansion that is expected to create 2,100 jobs and spur $80 million in private investment. The National Guard, which has facilities next to the incubator, also will use the road to access its training and disaster recovery center.