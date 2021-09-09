IberiaBank/First Horizon Corp. has pledged to donate $1 million to help South Louisiana communities affected by Hurricane Ida.
Through its Louisiana First Horizon Foundation, the bank will distribute the money to non-profit agencies. Non-profits can apply for funds online at firsthorizonfoundation.com/Louisiana. The foundation will review grant applications for potential donations as they come in.
“We will continue to play a lead role in providing the resources needed to rebuild and restore the lives of our associates and clients and the communities we serve,” said Bryan Jordan, First Horizon president and chief executive officer.