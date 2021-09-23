A few years after Marathon Petroleum Company LP was approved for property tax incentives for additions at its St. John the Baptist Parish crude oil refinery the company decided to cancel its contract, foregoing millions in tax breaks.
The state board of commerce and industry is expected to accept Marathon's decision Friday at its regular board meeting.
In 2018, Marathon Petroleum proposed upgrading its polymer grade propylene unit at the Garyville refinery which has capacity to process about 578,000 barrels of crude oil each day.
The $26.6 million project was to install a second propylene splitter tower along with pumps, piping and other equipment. Work was supposed to begin in September 2018 and wrap up by May 2019. The company estimated it would create one new job and 147 construction jobs. At the time Marathon had 1,575 workers at the refinery.
Marathon was eligible for up to nearly $3.8 million in property tax breaks. But the project wasn't brought up for consideration with the state board which oversees economic incentives until August 2019, after construction had been projected to be completed.
State rules implemented in 2016 cap the exemptions at 80% over two five-year periods and give local taxing bodies — parishes, sheriff's departments and school boards — a say in whether such tax exemptions are granted.
The St. John the Baptist Sheriff's office had approved the incentive request. The company confirmed that it did the work.
"We proceeded with the project but withdrew it from consideration under ITEP," said Jamal Kheiry, spokesperson for Marathon Petroleum.
The company declined to describe why it's not seeking incentives anymore for that project, citing proprietary business information.
In late June, Marathon told state officials that the reason for the contract cancellation was related to the coronavirus pandemic.
"As a result of extenuating circumstances related to COVID-19, Marathon will not be able to meet the provisions of (the) contract," according to a document on file with the state.