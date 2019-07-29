Louisiana USA Federal Credit Union CEO James "Beaver" Foy plans to retire in December after 28 years leading the Baton Rouge-based financial institution.
His son, Adam Foy, is being promoted to CEO from earnings assets manager. He has worked in that role since 2014.
James Foy said it is "time for me to pass it on to the next generation." The executive began his career at Louisiana USA Federal Credit Union in 1988 as chief financial officer.
Louisiana USA Federal Credit Union was founded in 1936 as the Ethyl Corp. Credit Union by employees of the Ethyl Corp., a fuel additive business.
Ethyl Corp. was later acquired by chemical maker Albemarle Corp. in the 1960s.
The credit union's membership scope has expanded since its inception and there are now just shy of 10,000 members. The credit union has more than 30 employees and its headquarters sits along Airline Highway just south of Interstate 12. The credit union had $78 million in total assets as of June 30.
Louisiana USA Federal Credit Union generated $192,250 in net income for the first half of this year compared to $274,487 through mid-2018 Meanwhile, its loan portfolio has been growing. The majority of its nearly $53 million loan portfolio was for credit cards and used vehicle loans. The credit union had $15 million in its real estate loans and lines of credit, the majority of which are home mortgages.