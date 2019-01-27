BATON ROUGE AREA
La Capitol Federal Credit Union has named Jaqueline Wilfong as vice president of sales.
Wilfong has 20 years of experience in sales and public relations and spent 18 years at Enterprise Holding, working with credit unions to train employees for car loans. Wilfong also is an executive director on The John Maxwell Team, certified to facilitate, speak, train and coach individuals and groups on leadership development, professional skills and personal growth.
Thomas Sawyer, of East Baton Rouge Parish, has been elected to chair Capital Area Human Services.
Kathy D’Albor, of Iberville Parish, is vice chair. Newly appointed members to the board of directors are Genny Nadler Thomas and Rikki Permenter, both of East Feliciana Parish.
Other board members are Christy Burnett and Becky Katz, Ascension Parish; Dana Carpenter, Gerri Hobdy, Victoria King and Virginia Pearson, East Baton Rouge Parish; the Rev. Louis Askins, Iberville Parish; Laverne Aguillard and Gail Hurst, Pointe Coupee Parish; Gary Spillman, West Baton Rouge Parish; and Amy Betts, West Feliciana Parish.
The agency was established in 1996 by the Louisiana Legislature, providing contracts for community-based programs and services for mental health, developmental disabilities and addiction recovery in seven parishes. Jan Kasofsky serves as executive director.
SVN | Graham, Langlois and Legendre Commercial Real Estate has named Troy Burton and Donato Mucciacciaro to senior adviser status with the firm.
Mucciacciaro began his career in commercial real estate in 2009 and serves as a leader of the SVN retail team. Burton has worked in the commercial real estate industry since 2013.
Regions Bank has named Russell Nolan as commercial relationship manager for southwest Louisiana, customizing financial products and services for clients, including local governments and educational institutions, as well as health care and nonprofit organizations.
Nolan has more than 30 years of banking and relationship management experience and was a government banking industry executive for J.P. Morgan. He is a graduate of Louisiana Tech University and the Graduate School of Banking at LSU.
Daigrepont & Brian APAC has named as a partner John M. Goodwin, who manages compilation and bookkeeping services as well as being active in the audit and tax practices.
Goodwin was a senior accountant and began his career with the firm in 2008. He has experience working with not-for-profit and governmental clients, as well as a variety of businesses in the private sector, and has a particular focus in charter schools. He is a graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University with a finance degree.
John W. Grubb, of the The Cook Hotel, has been elected president of the Baton Rouge Lodging Association.
Other officers and board members' responsibilities are Scott Michele, of Crowne Plaza, president-elect; Gary Jupiter, of DoubleTree, treasurer; Brandis Rawls, of Springhill Suites Baton Rouge Airport, secretary; Allison R. Crump, of Renaissance Baton Rouge, membership; Ralph Ney, of Baton Rouge Marriott, development; Charles Waltman, of the Louisiana Travel Association, allied membership; Theresa Toussaint, of Embassy Suites, public awareness; Allison B. Crump, of Courtyard Baton Rouge Downtown, sales and marketing; Lowell Johnson, of the Belle of Baton Rouge Casino and Hotel, education; Ben Blackwell, of Courtyard Baton Rouge Downtown, past president; and Geraldine Bordelon, of Visit Baton Rouge, the Visit Baton Rouge liaison.
Gonzales-based Crown Crafts Inc. announced that Nanci Freeman, president and chief executive officer of subsidiary NoJo Baby & Kids Inc., has been promoted to serve as executive chairperson until her retirement on Aug. 30. Donna Sheridan has been named NoJo’s new president and CEO.
Freeman has served as president and CEO of NoJo since 1997. She began her career with Red Calliope and Associates, which was acquired by the infant and juvenile products company in 1995. Sheridan has served for more than eight years as senior vice president of Lambs & Ivy Inc., a designer and manufacturer of bedding, accessories and gifts for babies, and previously served for almost 15 years in senior leadership roles in merchandising, brand management and sales with The Walt Disney Co.
The Society for Design Administration, Baton Rouge Chapter, has elected as president SonJa Miller, of Tipton Associates.
Other officers are vice president/president-elect Amber Barber, of RHH Architects; secretary Rebecca Buxton, of WHLC Architecture; treasurer Katharine Simon, of Crump Wilson Architects; director at large Ashley Cullen, of Tipton Associates; and immediate past president Tonya Busch, of Gasaway Bankston Architects.
LAFAYETTE AREA
BBR Creative has named Lizzie Viera as project manager and Lauren Dooley as digital marketing technologist.
Viera is responsible for managing resources, schedules and production for client projects, and working with account executives. She was with nonprofit Acadiana Food Hub. She received a master's degree in business administration from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, holds a bachelor's degree in nutritional sciences and is trained in dietetics.
Dooley oversees campaign tracking and reporting for the agency’s clients and was an interactive marketing specialist at Potenza. She is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, with experience managing paid search, contextual and retargeting campaigns as well as working with Google Analytics data. She is certified in Google AdWord Fundamentals, Google Search Ads and Google Analytics.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Ericksen Krentel has promoted Jeremy Thibodeaux to partner from senior manager in the firm’s accounting and audit services section, where he oversees the quality and timeliness of services.
The firm also promoted Kay Miller to a senior manager in the firm’s tax services section and Josh Faubert to a manager in the accounting and audit services section, and named Wendy Dew as a senior manager in the tax services section and J. Drew Chapman as a manager in the accounting and audit services section.
Thibodeaux leads the firm’s growth strategies as they relate to accounting and audit services and created the firm’s Performance and Career Excellence program for staff recruitment and professional development. He has performed audits dealing with industries such as governmental, nonprofit, construction, retail, hospitality, tourism and professional services. He earned his master’s degree in accounting from the University of Connecticut, his master’s degree in business administration from the University of Mississippi and his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Loyola University New Orleans.
Miller specializes in helping small businesses, especially in the hospitality and health care industries. Her accounting and tax background involves managerial experience with both local and regional CPA firms. Miller previously served as chief financial officer for a regional health care provider specializing in orthopedics, in addition to serving as an adjunct professor with a local community college where she taught bookkeeping, accounting and computerized accounting. She earned her master’s and bachelor’s degrees in accounting from the University of New Orleans.
Faubert specializes in audits, reviews, compilations and preparations for clients across several industries. He earned his master’s degree in business administration and bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of New Orleans.
Dew was senior tax manager at Kushner LaGraize. She specializes in providing compliance and consulting services for individuals, partnerships, corporations and trusts. She earned her master’s degree in accounting from the University of New Orleans and her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwestern State University.
Chapman was audit manager at Bourgeois Bennett. He specializes in financial audits and reviews, employee benefit plan audits, internal control assessments and nontraditional engagements, serving clients in the construction, nonprofit, education and maritime industries. He earned his master’s and bachelor’s degrees in accountancy from the University of Mississippi.
Todd Crawford has joined the New Orleans headquarters of Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard as an of counsel attorney and will manage the firm’s newly opened Gulfport, Mississippi, office, servicing clients along the Gulf Coast.
His litigation experience is admiralty and maritime practice and specializes in insurance coverage analysis, personal injury, environmental compliance, contractual indemnity and commercial litigation. Crawford was a partner of Fowler Rodriguez. He earned a chemistry degree from Louisiana Tech University in 1987 and law degree from LSU’s Paul M. Hebert Law Center in 1990.
Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington, a campus of Tulane Medical Center, has named Lisa Morris-Gutierrez as its director of supply chain operations.
Morris-Gutierrez spent the past 13 years in a similar role at HCA Healthcare affiliate Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette and had worked with HCA for seven years in a variety of operational roles.
Katherine Carter and Deborah St. Germain, of LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing, have been appointed to serve on the health care subgroup of the Louisiana Human Trafficking Prevention Commission, a legislatively created group that develops and coordinates human trafficking prevention programs.
Carter is coordinator of bachelor of science in nursing to doctor of nursing practice public/community health nursing and instructor of clinical nursing. She has experience in orthopedics, pediatrics and medical-surgical nursing, along with experience in home health and hospice. St. Germain is an assistant professor of clinical nursing, whose primary areas of practice are emergency nursing, forensic nursing and intensive care nursing.
Propeller has named Krystal Hardy Allen as senior director of programs, strategy and policy; Crystal McDonald as director of entrepreneurship; and Sydney Gray as senior director of impact and operations.
Allen is a former New Orleans school administrator and also founder and chief executive officer of national education consulting firm K. Allen Consulting. McDonald is the former CEO and founder of Acrew and serves as CEO and founder of JCM Management LLC. Gray is the founder of the international social enterprise Mama Maji.