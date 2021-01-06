The Kolache Kitchen is set to open its third Baton Rouge location this spring, at the intersection of Airline Highway and Highland Road.
The restaurant will go into a building at 15168 Airline that had been a Taco Bell.
Owner Will Edwards said the Kolache Kitchen had been looking for years to get closer to its customers in Ascension Parish.
The restaurant sells savory and sweet kolaches, a breakfast item that is popular in Texas, along with tacos and gourmet sandwiches. Edwards started the business in 2013 because he saw kolaches were in short supply in metro Baton Rouge. The Kolache Kitchen has a location on Nicholson Drive, near LSU and one on Jefferson Highway. The chain also has two locations in New Orleans.