Plans were approved Tuesday for an 111,000-square-foot distribution center in Baton Rouge proposed by an Atlanta-based developer that has built projects for corporations that include three warehouses for Amazon.com in 2019.
The project was approved by the Baton Rouge Planning and Zoning Commission without any mention of the warehouse's occupant, nor would officials and an engineering consultant confirm Amazon as the occupant. The only opposition from attendees during Tuesday's commission meeting dealt with traffic concerns.
Amazon, a major online retailer that has expanded rapidly in recent years, already operates a 21,000-square-foot tent structure on land it leased in 2018 off Airline Highway near the Costco at Interstate 12. The structure, installed about a year ago, has been duplicated in several cities around the country, many with the stipulation they are temporary and to be used for a maximum two years.
Seefried Industrial Properties Inc., which has built warehouses for Amazon, filed a 34-acre site plan with the city-parish Planning Commission for a "South Baton Rouge Distribution Center" in Industriplex off Siegen Lane on land owned by Bethany World Prayer Center. The 111,918-square-foot distribution center near Fieldstone Drive and Honore Lane would include office space, storage, van parking and room for 18-wheelers, documents show.
The plan was jointly filed by Seefried and Baton Rouge-based engineering firm CSRS Inc. Seefried and Bethany World Prayer Center have declined to comment. Arlington-based company PDMS Design Group also worked on the Baton Rouge distribution center plans, and has also worked for Amazon for a delivery station project in Milpitas, California.
The Industriplex project plans include 234 employee parking spots, 12 bicycle parking spots, 712 delivery van parking spots and 18 parking spots for 18-wheeler trucks. Plans include a truck dock for up to 16 tractor trailers.
While a tenant logo for the building was blank on the plans for the single-story distribution center, it included an area for "flex delivery vans." Amazon has trademarked Amazon Flex, which refers to its program where on-demand independent contractor drivers deliver packages often in personal vehicles.
Amazon's Baton Rouge tent structure was designed to collect packages that come from larger Amazon centers that need to go “the last mile” into the hands of customers.
The proposed traffic plan for the Industriplex warehouse allows for semi-trailer delivery trucks to drive to the facility before peak morning traffic. There also are existing drainage projects underway in the area, in addition to the I-10 interchange under construction at nearby Pecue Lane.
The site plan shows that the proposed distribution center stretches all the way from Honore to Reiger Road, which includes the iconic Bethany Church crosses. The traffic plan for the site dictates that the distribution center traffic would flow primarily toward Industriplex rather than Reiger Road.
Steve Bradshaw, who lives in a condo development behind the Hampton Inn on Reiger Road, voiced concerns about traffic at the distribution center.
"We support the employees and we're happy to have the company but traffic is our main concern on Reiger … which backs up regularly today," Bradshaw said.
The resident was one of several who submitted comments in opposition to the project.
"We certainly understand that with any project of this size we recognize there will be traffic," said Taylor Gravis, engineer with CSRS. "It is part of our plan to move as much traffic north. Our plan is through signage to keep as much traffic off Rieger as possible."
The developer wants to mitigate traffic concerns and contribute to improvements, he said. The planning commission doesn't require the site to apply for zoning approval. When asked for a copy of the traffic study, Gravis said the traffic study would be presented later.
"Right now we are working to implement the improvements that are part of the site plan," Gravis said.
When asked about whether the center will be for Amazon, Gravis cited a non-disclosure agreement with CSRS's client.
The online retail giant has been on a building spree, constructing distribution centers across the U.S. to accommodate growing demand from customers and help get packages to them faster. The tent structures and some of its distribution centers are far smaller than the other centers it typically builds, which are in the range of nearly 1 million square feet.
Seefried has completed distribution centers for Amazon.com in Bakersfield, California, 2.6 million square feet; Birmingham, Alabama, 2.3 million square feet; and Greensboro, North Carolina, 1 million square feet, according to its website. Its developments typically range from 25,000 square feet up to 2 million square feet.
Amazon has declined to confirm its plans for Baton Rouge. In an emailed statement, it said: “We are constantly exploring new locations and weighing a variety of factors when deciding where to develop sites to best serve customers, however, we don’t provide information on our future roadmap."