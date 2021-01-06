Beau Box Commercial Real Estate has opened its first office outside of Louisiana, expanding into Pensacola, Florida.
Box said his firm entered the market because of the “boundless opportunities” for commercial real estate growth in the Florida Panhandle.
Bill Ogburn, a veteran commercial real estate agent, will head the Pensacola office. Ogburn got his start in real estate Baton Rouge in 1992 with RE/MAX Excellent Properties.
Beau Box Commercial Real Estate was founded in 2005. The firm has offices in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette.