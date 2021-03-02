Transwestern Real Estate Services has opened a location in Baton Rouge, headed by Branon Pesnell, a longtime expert on the local market for office space.
Pesnell has secured leasing assignments for two high profile spaces: One American Place, the largest Class A office building in the market, and 3854 American Way. One American Place, at 301 Main St., is 333,364 square feet and has tenants such as Capital One; Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson; McGlinchey; AT&T; and Stone Pigman. 3854 American Way is 128,328 square feet and has Amedisys as a tenant.
Pesnell joined Houston-based Transwestern in 2018 after nearly 11 years with Beau Box Commercial Real Estate. Before that, he spent seven years with NAI/Latter & Blum. He is a former president of the Greater Baton Rouge Board of Realtors’ Commercial Investment Division.
This will be Transwestern’s second Louisiana office; the company has had a presence in New Orleans since 1998.