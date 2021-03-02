Transwestern Real Estate Services has opened a location in Baton Rouge, headed by Branon Pesnell, a longtime expert on the local market for office space.

Pesnell has secured leasing assignments One American Place, the largest Class A office building in the market. One American Place, at 301 Main St., is 333,364 square feet and has tenants such as Capital One; Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson; McGlinchy; AT&T and Stone Pigman.