Garden District Nursery, a longtime Mid City business, is closing.
In a Facebook post Thursday afternoon, owner Gordon Mese said he decided to close the business at 2544 Government St. after 34 years because of health reasons. Mese said he had two heart attacks in the past year.
“I had to come to the realization that the 80 hour work weeks in the spring and fall were just too much for me,” he said.
Mese also owns GD Barbeque, a restaurant next to the nursery which closed in November because of his health issues.
It’s sad and exciting to close the nursery, Mese said. He started the business during the recession of the mid-1980s as a way of keeping Government Street vibrant.
“The nursery has served its purpose and it is time for the next vision,” he wrote. “The excitement comes from the future of my baby (Government St.) and for what comes next for me.”