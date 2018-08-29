Through the first six months of the year, consumer and business spending in East Baton Rouge Parish was 4.1 percent lower than for the first half of 2017, reflecting the tough comparisons with the surge in buying that happened in the aftermath of the August 2016 flood.
Just over $4.7 billion was spent through the end of June, according to figures released Wednesday by the city-parish finance department. That compares with the $4.9 billion that was spent through June 2017. The figures include vehicle sales.
Spending comparisons have lagged behind the 2017 totals for every month but May.
Vehicle sales posted an even bigger drop, falling by 16.9 percent from the year before. Auto sales tallied $375 million for the first half of the year, compared to $451.2 million in the first half of 2017.
Spending by category was mixed. Sales at retail trade and food stores, which account for more than half of all spending, fell by 4.7 percent. Spending on services dropped by 5.7 percent. Restaurants and bars had a 3.1 percent drop. Only manufacturing, a traditionally volatile category that can be influenced by the purchases of big-ticket equipment, was up by 3 percent from the first half of 2017.
Spending outside the Baton Rouge city limits was down 5.1 percent to $2 billion from $2.1 billion. Inside the city limits, spending was down 3.4 percent to $2.7 billion from $2.8 million.
Tax collections for the first half of the year are down to $94.3 million from $98.4 million through June 2017.