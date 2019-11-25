South Louisiana Bank has purchased a former Hancock Whitney branch near the intersection of Highland Road and Lee Drive.
The Houma-based bank paid $500,000 for the branch at 5379 Highland, according to documents filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The branch is just under 3,500 square feet.
Officials with South Louisiana Bank said they couldn’t discuss plans for the property, because there was a 90 day blackout on comments.
South Louisiana Bank was founded in 1980 and has seven full service locations in Houma, Thibodaux and Bourg. The bank also operates a loan production office in Lafayette. As of June 2018, the bank had $388 million in deposits.