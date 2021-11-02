Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center has finalized an agreement to become partners with Nashville-based OneOncology, ending its affiliation with Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.

The deal, which is effective Jan. 1, allows Mary Bird to tap into the larger OneOncology group, which has more than 600 provides and 175 locations nationwide. Its network has more than 2,100 patients enrolled in 609 active clinical trials.

Local providers already in the OneOncology network include Southeastern Louisiana Radiation Oncology Group and Northshore Oncology Associates in Covington. Louisiana Hematology Oncology Associates will join OneOncology by early 2022.

“There are so many benefits to partnering with a like-minded organization such as OneOncology,” said Tom Adamek, who chairs the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center board. “They’ve done the research, and just like us, they understand that patients battling cancer want to be cared for by a team that focuses entirely on high-quality cancer care. Throughout the process of defining our relationship with OneOncology, they have been clear, straight-forward and, like Mary Bird Perkins, always placing the patient first. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for both organizations. It’s going to be amazing for patients in Louisiana and the Gulf South.”

The collaboration will allow the programs to share technology, integrate clinical programs, including nutrition, rehabilitation, support groups, and medical oncology, and connect patients with enhanced treatment options across all facilities.

The deal includes affiliation with Mary Bird Perkins' locations in Baton Rouge, Gonzales, Hammond, Houma and Covington as well as in Natchez, Mississippi. It expects to continue its affiliation with Terrebonne General Health System in Houma and work closely with Woman's Hospital and Baton Rouge General.

Mary Bird Perkins and OneOncology announced in August they had reached a deal for an affiliation. The deal caused a shock in the healthcare community, because of the longstanding relationship between Mary Bird Perkins and OLOL. Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center leadership said they were “stunned” and “disheartened" by the news.

“This is an exciting new path for Mary Bird Perkins,” Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center CEO Todd Stevens said. “We’ll take what we’ve built over the last 50 years and expand upon it in ways that we were unable to before. And with the community’s support firmly behind us, we will stop at nothing to improve survivorship and lessen the burden of cancer. We have our sights set on innovation and taking the next great leap forward in cancer care.”