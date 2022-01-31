Baton Rouge General plans to make changes to its Mid City campus, include turning a parking area into a community green space, in order to tie in to Florida Boulevard enhancements that are part of the city-parish’s MovEBR plan.
Edgardo Tenreiro, Baton Rouge General president and CEO, told the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday the work will take place sometime in the next two or three years.
“Hopefully, it will happen sooner than that,” he said. “We want the hospital to be the initial step in this project, to show people what is possible.”
According to the MovEBR website, the city-parish plans to let bids on the Florida Boulevard project sometime in 2024. The work will involve improving pedestrian and cyclist access to the road by improving intersections, traffic signals and sidewalk connections. The work is estimated to cost $45 million.
Baton Rouge General will remove a fence around its parking lot that faces Florida and turn the area into a public space that will be a “really interesting and cool destination place for the city” Tenreiro said.
The goal to make Florida Boulevard a bridge between North and South Baton Rouge, instead of a dividing line. “If you look at the role a hospital plays in taking care of patients, we want this to play a role in healing the city,” he said.
Baton Rouge General reopened the emergency room at its Mid City campus in June 2020 to deal with a surge in COVID patents. The hospital had closed the ER in 2015 due to the financial pressures of treating uninsured patients.
About 37,000 people have been treated at the Mid City emergency room since then, with about half of them coming from the ZIP codes most in need.
The sustainability of the Mid City ER depends on Medicaid reform. Tenreiro said Baton Rouge General is being reimbursed less than other facilities. The hospital is pushing for equity, with Medicaid offering the same reimbursements to all medical facilities.
Another issue affecting Baton Rouge General is a shortage of nurses and rising labor costs. At any given time, the hospital has 50 to 100 registered nurse jobs that are open, Tenreiro said. The COVID pandemic has put more pressure on staffing; recently six nurses at Baton Rouge General resigned in a two-hour period to take travel nursing jobs.
Some experienced travel nurses make up to $250 an hour. In response, Baton Rouge General has boosted pay and added incentives and is paying on the order of $90 an hour to retain nurses. “It’s very, very difficult,” Tenreiro said.
To improve the pool of nurses in the long term, Baton Rouge General is teaming up with Park Elementary to open Park Elementary Medical Academy, which will prepare children for eventual medical careers.
Plans are also in the work to build more neighborhood hospitals like Baton Rouge General Ascension, which opened in November 2020. "We're already planning a couple of more locations," Tenreiro said. He would not disclose where the hospitals are being considered, but said the goal is to add more locations in the next couple of years.