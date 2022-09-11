Registration open for construction business and law seminar
Registration is open for the Louisiana Contractors Accreditation Institute’s Business and Law Seminar, which provides small and emerging construction companies information about management and business operations.
The institute will offer the six-week course via Zoom. Online classes run Oct. 3 through Nov. 9, consisting of two-hour sessions from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Wednesday.
Topics that will be covered include: bid processes, contract management, estimating, equipment management, occupational safety, risk management and bonding/access to capital. Registration is open through Sept 26. A $200 fee covers the cost of the course and materials. To register, visit OpportunityLouisiana.com/LCAI-BL and click the “Apply Now” button.
Jefferson Community Foundation accepting nominations for philanthropy award
Jefferson Community Foundation has created the “Jefferson First” Philanthropy Award to recognize an individual who is making a significant contribution to Jefferson Parish through philanthropic giving, time, actions, talents and dedication.
Nominations are open through Sept. 30.
The winner will be selected based on philanthropic endeavors, impact on the community, length of service and recognition of their actions among community leaders.
The recipient will be announced at the JCF Gala Celebration presented by The Feil Family Foundation Oct. 28 at Chateau Golf & Country Club in Kenner.
To submit a nomination or learn more about the award, visit jeffersoncommunity.org.
Leadership Baton Rouge opens applications for class of 2023
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber announced that applications for the 2023 class of its Leadership Baton Rouge program are open at brac.org/leadership.
Applications will be accepted until Sept. 30.
The program seeks to train and promote high achievers for positions of voluntary responsibility in the community, provide developing leaders with practical information concerning community issues and assets, establish a communication network among the existing and emerging leaders of the community, and challenge participants to increase their involvement in community affairs.
Candidates are accepted from public and private agencies, corporations, civic and other organizations, and individual nominators. Participants are selected by a committee of leadership alumni based on demonstrated leadership ability through career or community achievements, concern for the future of the Baton Rouge area and commitment to the program.