Waitr Holdings Inc. CEO Adam Price resigned on Dec. 27 which was disclosed to investors on Jan. 3, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission records.

Price, who was in his 30s, was tasked to take the emerging on-demand food delivery business across what's known in the technology world as the "Valley of Death" where initial startup investments have been spent and profitability becomes key to longevity as there is less money in the bank.

For Lake Charles-based Waitr with significant operations in Lafayette, it's the difference between success and a growing stock price once again or stock delisting and potential bankruptcy. As of Sept. 30, Waitr had only $52 million in cash on hand left, down from $72 million as of June 30.

Price was promoted to CEO from chief operations officer in August. He had joined the company after Waitr acquired his own logistics startup in February 2019.

On Jan. 2, tech industry executive Carl Grimstad was named CEO of Waitr in his place. Grimstad, who is 51 years old, is the chief manager of C. Grimstad Associates LLC, a private family investment business incorporated in 2006 and managing partner of GS Capital LLC, a private investment company founded in 1995.

The new executive's employment agreement which guarantees a base salary of $83,333 each month, expires in January 2022, records show. That's a total of $999,996 annual base salary.

In addition, Grimstad is offered a bonus of $3 million if he remains CEO until 2022, the employment agreement is terminated by Grimstad 'for good reason' or the executive's agreement is terminated for any other reason than misconduct. The executive was also offered a restricted stock option agreement for 12.5% of the company's outstanding stock for 37 cents per share that lifts in part in 2021 and the remainder in 2022.

Grimstad is also the co-founder of iPayment Inc., a credit and debit card payment processing services business to small and middle market merchants across the U.S., founded in 1999. Grimstad was president of iPayment until 2011 and served as CEO until 2016. Grimstad worked at the company when iPayment had its initial public offering in 2003 and also when it was taken private in 2006.

Grimstad is on the board of directors of Beauty Tap Inc. and Kard Financial Inc. Grimstad is an alumnus of Boston University with a degree in economics.

Grimstad has been evaluating "every aspect" of Waitr alongside the board of directors and its advisers.

"I see significant potential to build upon the solid foundation," Grimstad said in a news release.

Waitr's founder and chairman of the board was bullish about the new leadership role.

“We believe that the combination of his extensive operational, executive and leadership experience, including as a successful president of a public company, as well as his career focus of providing small and medium-sized merchants payment and technology solutions, will create substantial shareholder value,” said Chris Meaux, chairman of the board of directors in a news release.

Several months ago, Waitr attempted to renegotiate contracts with higher fees among independent restaurants to spur higher volume sales. Since then, about 75% of restaurants have returned to Waitr. But the transition period was publicly rough as restaurant owners complained about the new contracts. In the early days of the startup, Waitr was not charging fees to cover credit card costs and its contracts with restaurants was less than 5% to the point where the startup was losing money by taking orders.

The company had already let the layoff ax fall before the holiday season in 2019 among other savings as it chipped away $19 million in annual salary expenses when it laid off about 300 workers in early November. Waitr’s core workforce – not just drivers - is spread across the country and it even operates an office in Mexico City so some employees work remotely. The office in Mexico City is for its support team and has been in operation since the Bite Squad acquisition.

The restructuring and rock bottom stock prices have taken a toll on employee morale but its leader is confident that sharing the news, good or bad, has improved relationships. That and encouragement not to tie the company's value with an individual's value.

"There's so much connection into the (Lafayette) community," Price said in an interview several weeks ago. "We've had to restructure the business through staff reductions and (employees are on Facebook) talking about 'I'm at the soccer game and this guy who coaches my soccer team is who we are letting go.' That's not trivial.'

Price earned $400,000 annual salary, with potential of another $400,000 performance bonus and $2 million in restricted stock, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Now Waitr looks to hit $30 million in savings promised to investors for 2020.

Waitr has previously declined to share future earnings with investors during third quarter, citing a lack of chief financial officer, who left in early November alongside two board members. Since then, the company has retained a former president as an independent contractor to add to its leadership ranks.

Waitr generated $49.2 million in revenue during third quarter, up from $19.4 million during the same time frame last year. About $24 million of that total revenue stemmed from Bite Squad’s sales, the food delivery startup the company acquired this year.

Despite the board of director's decision for the company to remain independent and publicly traded, Waitr has been warned by the Nasdaq stock exchange that it may be on the path to delisting if it doesn't pull its closing bid price above $1 per share by June 2020.

Waitr's stock was trading around 36 cents around market close on Jan. 3 with a market capitalization of $28 million. It's down from a 52-week peak of $14 per share in March.