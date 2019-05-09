The SMS Plank Road Grocery store is the latest retailer to become part of a collaboration that aims to reduce food deserts, by providing fresh fruits and vegetables to neighborhood stores where such products are scarce.
The store at 3847 Plank is the second in Baton Rouge to be part of the Healthy Corner Store Collaborative, joining the Express Mart at 3322 North Foster Drive. Top Box Foods Louisiana is working along with the store owners to provide items such as apples, oranges, bananas, onions and bell peppers. The items will be available Friday.
Brandon Gatlin, who serves as director of community outreach for Top Box, said the program means senior citizens and children will have access to fresh produce without having to get on a bus to get to a store.
The program is supported by Geaux Get Healthy, through a grant provided by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and Humana Foundation. It initially subsidizes the cost of the produce for the stores.
“We want to increase foot traffic at these stores to help make this program sustainable,” Gatlin said.
The first year of the program locally is targeting neighborhoods in the 70805 Zip code, which is roughly bordered by the Mississippi River, Airline Highway and Choctaw Drive. Next year, Gatlin said the focus will shift to 70806 Zip code, which will include the area north of Florida Boulevard, bordered by Choctaw and Airline. In the third year, attention will shift to the Plank Road corridor.