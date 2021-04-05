A free online webinar with updates on several relief programs for businesses is being sponsored next week by the Urban League of Louisiana in coordination with the U.S. Small Business Administration's Louisiana District office.
Jo Ann Lawrence, deputy district director for the office, will speak and answer questions for local business owners during the program from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 14.
The paycheck protection program, which is a forgivable loan for small businesses, was extended to allow for applications until May 31. The SBA's Economic Injury Disaster Loan limit is being raised to $500,000 over 24 months of economic downturn compared to only $150,000 for 6 months related to the coronavirus pandemic. The SBA's shuttered venue program, which has $16 billion in grants nationwide, is expected to start accepting applications on April 8.
Businesses must register to ask questions live and attend the event.