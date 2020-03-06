Gray Television Inc., the parent company of WVUE Fox 8 in New Orleans and WAFB in Baton Rouge, has made an $8.5 billion offer to acquire Tegna Inc., which has WWL-TV in New Orleans in its lineup, Reuters reported Friday.
Gray, whose other Louisiana holdings are KPLC in Lake Charles, KLSA in Shreveport, KNOE in Monroe and KALB in Alexandria, is offering about $20 per share for Tegna, Reuters reported.
There is no certainty that Tegna will accept the offer. It also operates WUPL in New Orleans.
Tegna, a spinoff of Gannett Co. Inc’s broadcasting and digital arm, runs 62 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, and reaches 39% of television households in the United States. Atlanta-based Gray Television operates in 93 television markets and covers about 24% of U.S. television households.