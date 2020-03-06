Gray Television Inc., the parent company of WVUE Fox 8 in New Orleans and WAFB in Baton Rouge, has made an $8.5 billion offer to acquire Tegna Inc., which has WWL in New Orleans in its lineup, Reuters reported Friday.

Gray, whose other Louisiana holdings are KPLC in Lake Charles, KLSA in Shreveport, KNOE in Monroe and KALB in Alexandria, is offering about $20 per share for Tegna, Reuters reported.