New unemployment claims across Louisiana remained steady as of last week after an unexpected spike in mid-November the state is investigating for potential fraud.

There were 10,830 new unemployment claims filed through Nov. 28, up slightly from 10,045 one week before, according the U.S. Department of Labor data released on Thursday. The information is not seasonally adjusted.

There was an additional 6,428 new unemployment claims through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which is federal funds carved out for gig economy workers often independent contractors, compared to 9,694 new claims for that program one week before.

It's the second week in a row where the federal data shows steady but lower new unemployment claims.

First-time jobless claims had surged to 43,618 across the state for the week ending Nov. 14, which mirrored the volume of new claims in early May. Likewise, PUA claims spiked to 39,500 during the same week.

State officials halted new claim payments for applications submitted after Nov. 5 and are investigating tens of thousands of suspicious claims for fraud. Dozens of residents across the state had found approval letters for unemployment claims they did not file and sometimes even debit cards for benefits in recent weeks, prompting the investigation.

Industry clusters, parish level data and existing unemployment claims information was not yet available for last week. Through Nov. 21 there were 76,485 existing traditionally unemployed individuals across the state and another 130,414 still on the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

