Kimberly Cook-Nelson is taking over as Entergy’s chief nuclear officer, the first woman to hold the position with the New Orleans-based utility corporation.
She will be based in Jackson, Mississippi, where the company’s nuclear operations are headquartered.
Cook-Nelson joined Entergy in 1996 as general manager of plant operations at Entergy’s Waterford 3 Steam Electric Station in Killona in St. Charles Parish. She has held various leadership positions in engineering, maintenance, operations and nuclear safety.
Most recently, she served as senior vice president for nuclear corporate services and chief operating officer, overseeing a trio of nuclear stations: River Bend Station in St. Francisville; Arkansas Nuclear One in Russellville, Arkansas; and Palisades Power Plant in Michigan, which Entergy shut down and sold earlier this year. Entergy also operates the troubled Grand Gulf nuclear station in Port Gibson, Mississippi.
Cook-Nelson takes over for Chris Bakken, who is moving into a new position as executive vice president of Entergy’s infrastructure. Bakken will oversee Entergy’s nuclear and non-nuclear power generation, which totals 24,000 megawatts.
In a statement, Bakken said the shift is part of a carefully laid succession plan designed to give company executives like Cook-Nelson more responsibility.
“Kimberly's strong customer focus, teamwork, technical knowledge and robust communications skills will bode her well in this new role,” Bakken said. “Her extensive knowledge of operations, engineering, strategic approaches and leadership skills will help continue building on our commitment to achieving excellence.”
In related moves, Entergy said John Dinelli will take over as nuclear chief operating officer and Bill Maguire will become senior vice president for nuclear corporate services.