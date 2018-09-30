N.Y. firm acquires Broussard's ASV Global
A Lafayette-based company that specializes in unmanned and autonomous marine systems has been bought by a New York company.
ASV Global, which has an office in Broussard as well as the United Kingdom, was acquired by L3 Technologies and will be known as L3 ASV, according to a company announcement. L3 Technologies provides global surveillance, communications and networked systems and electronic systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers.
The move enhances L3’s spectrum of unmanned maritime capabilities, company officials said.
Multistate partners hosting pitch contest
Four business entities from Mississippi and Louisiana will partner to promote entrepreneurism in the first Gulf Coast Pitch Night Oct. 17.
The Small Business Innovation Research Consortium, Louisiana Technology Transfer Office, Marine Industries Science & Technology Cluster and Innovate Mississippi will co-host the event at the Great Southern Club in Gulfport, Mississippi. The four-way collaboration will strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem across state lines, officials said.
Recent tech growth in Southern states shows that the time is ripe for supporting that momentum. In recent years, Louisiana’s economy has seen steady growth in digital media and biosciences, while Mississippi has seen similar growth in the aerospace industry and marine sciences.
Sector-focused initiatives have evolved with incubators and college tech transfer offices, while angel investment groups have emerged to support startups. Targeted tax incentives, like Louisiana’s Research and Development Tax Credit, have helped leverage private sector efforts, as well as public-private hubs like Stennis Space Center.
United Blood Services changes to Vitalant
United Blood Services' 10 blood centers, including ones in Baton Rouge, Lafayette and Morgan City, will unite as one brand known as Vitalant.
Blood Systems, the umbrella organization that the 10 blood donation centers had previously operated under, announced the move to create added benefits of centralized support and enhanced research opportunities.
In south Louisiana, Vitalant's three donation centers hosts up to an average of 100 blood drives every month. Nearly 5,000 blood donations are needed each day to meet the needs of people throughout the country, and at least 250 donations are needed for people throughout south Louisiana.
Nursery, landscape industry event set
The LSU AgCenter Hammond Research Station will hold the 2018 horticulture field day for nursery, landscape and garden center professionals on Oct. 4 at 21549 Old Covington Highway, 6 miles east of Hammond.
“This annual event provides the most up-to-date information on plant materials, landscape management practices and recommendations for controlling weeds, diseases and insect pests,” horticulturist Yan Chen said.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m. The morning includes self-guided tours of the Dr. Owings Sun Trial Garden and the Margie Jenkins Azalea Garden, and AgCenter horticulture experts will conduct short presentations for the industry.
A lecture on native and invasive tree species is scheduled for the afternoon.
The Southeast Louisiana Nursery Association will hold its annual trade show concurrently with the field day.
Registration is free and intended exclusively for professional horticulture industry personnel. Register at https://bit.ly/2zvi1iP.
Lee Michaels opens Albuquerque store
Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry has opened its previously announced Albuquerque store.
It is the ninth location for the 40-year-old family-owned and operated business, and first in New Mexico. The refurbished 3,500-square-foot store is located in ABQ Uptown. The store is the only authorized Rolex dealer in New Mexico and only store in the state to carry David Yurman pieces.
“As we celebrate the 40th anniversary of the opening of our first store at Cortana Mall, we continue to search for opportunities to expand into markets at the local, regional and national level," said Scott Berg, president at Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry.
The company employs 150 people, with revenue exceeding $56 million. Its other stores are located in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi.
Grant targets diabetes damage research
A National Institutes of Health grant will help LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center take the next step to better understanding how to prevent the kidney damage and failure caused by type 2 diabetes.
Krisztian Stadler, director of the center’s Oxidative Stress and Disease Laboratory, won the grant valued at $1.75 million over four years.
“Kidney disease is a major complication of obesity and type 2 diabetes,” Stadler said. “Our projects focus on discovering the mechanisms that lead to the death of proximal tubular epithelial cells.”
Tubular epithelial cells play a crucial role in kidney function, and the cells require high amounts of a specific type of energy source to work correctly — lipids and fatty acids, Stadler said. Unfortunately, people with type 2 diabetes have lipid metabolism derailments. Their kidney tubular cells can’t properly burn fat or make enough of the molecule adenosine 5’-triphosphate to meet the cells’ energy needs. Without enough ATP, tubular epithelial cells wither and die.
“Our hope is that by understanding these mechanisms, future interventions can be designed not only to treat but to prevent tubular cell injury and kidney failure,” Stadler said.
Commercial real estate agency opening
Grey Hammett, who spent the past 10 years with Mike Falgoust & Associates, is leaving the company to start his own commercial real estate firm.
Grey Hammett Commercial Real Estate is set to open Oct. 1 at 7003 Revenue Drive. Five people will work out the 3,000-square-foot Industriplex office.
Hammett said he already has a presence in the area with clients and personal investments.
During his time with Falgoust, Hammett has been a managing broker/partner and an associate broker.
Shrimp Basket opens on Sherwood Forest
Shrimp Basket has opened at 4343 Sherwood Forest Blvd., the restaurant chain's second location in the state and 29th companywide.
The 4,000-square-foot restaurant has seating for about 120 guests and features the company's new design that has picnic tables on the outside patio, palm trees along the entrance and a nautical décor. The restaurant is open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The chain originated in Gulf Shores, Alabama, in 1993 and has expanded into Georgia, Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi.
Groups schedule motivational speaker
"Discover Your Why" will be the topic of discussion by motivational speaker, corporate sales coach, Marine veteran and author Shane Johnson at a joint meeting Oct. 11 of the Baton Rouge Lodging Association, Baton Rouge Events Association and Sales and Marketing Executives of Greater Baton Rouge.
The event will be in the Noland Room at the Lod Cook Alumni Center, 3838 West Lakeshore Drive, in Baton Rouge.
Networking starts at 11 a.m., with the lunch and program from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Reservations can be made by Oct. 5 with each organization. The cost for lodging association members is $30 and for nonmembers and no-shows $45. Events association attend free, with guests paying $40. SME members members attend free, with guests paying $45.
The lodging association is at (225) 752-1455, rsvp@brlodging.org or brlodging.org. The events association is batonrougeeventsassociation.org. SME is smegbr.org/news-and-events.
Xavier announces equity, justice center
Xavier University of Louisiana announced the formation of the Center for Equity, Justice and the Human Spirit.
The center will be involved in research, teaching, community engagement and debate on issues related to race-based inequities, social identity and power relationships.
David W. Robinson-Morris, who holds a Ph.D. in educational leadership and research from LSU, will serve as director of the center.
“Through it, we will explore issues in society that are embedded in our intellectual programs and across academic disciplines such as political, social and systemic inequities in public health, crime and social justice, bioethics, Black Catholic Studies, the arts, African and African-American Diaspora Studies, urban policies, education policy studies, socially responsible entrepreneurship and community health,” Robinson-Morris said.
He will continue to serve as Xavier’s director of corporate and foundation relations and as an assistant professor in the division of education and counseling.
Organization becomes St. Tammany Corp.
The St. Tammany Parish Development District, the lead economic development organization for St. Tammany, is now known as the St. Tammany Corp.
“St. Tammany Corp. represents a new chapter and a new focus for economic development in St. Tammany,” said CEO Chris Masingill.
The new name is the first step in a series of efforts toward realigning the organization’s focus with the economic development industry.
St. Tammany Corp. is taking measures to identify the best strategies for targeting businesses and practicing economic development in the parish. In July, the organization requested proposals for a comprehensive strategic plan. By the end of 2018, St. Tammany Corp.’s mission and vision will expand significantly.
The St. Tammany Parish Development District was created through legislation. It retains its legal name and the powers of a political subdivision. The St. Tammany Corp. will blend the powers of the district with an expanded organization. The phone is (985) 809-7874 and website is www.sttammanycorp.org.
Ochsner opens child development center
The Michael R. Boh Center for Child Development has opened at 1319 Jefferson Highway, adjacent to Ochsner Health Center for Children, in New Orleans.
The center is dedicated to improving the lives of children and adolescents with developmental disorders through health care, research and education.
Nearly 20 percent of children in Louisiana have special health care needs and 1 in 68 children falls on the autism spectrum. The Boh Center is expanding access to pediatric subspecialty services and behavior and developmental pediatric resources to treat a variety of conditions. Those include attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; autism spectrum disorders; cerebral palsy; developmental delays; feeding disorders; intellectual disabilities; muscular dystrophy; spinal muscular atrophy; and spina bifida.
The website is www.ochsner.org/boh or call (866) 624-7637. Ochsner Hospital for Children has offered pediatric care for more than 75 years.
Northshore Fall Fest Job Fair set
The 2018 Northshore Fall Fest Job Fair is being held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Castine Center, 63350 Pelican Drive in Mandeville by Greater New Orleans: Tri-Parish Works Business & Career Solutions and St. Tammany Recreation District #1/Pelican Park.
The annual event connects employers and job seekers and is free. Last year’s event attracted more than 600 job seekers, said Jennifer Barnett, workforce systems operator for Tri-Parish Works. Registration is available online at www.triparishworks.net/events.