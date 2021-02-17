GolfSuites, a national operator of family-oriented golfing venues, has signed a lease to take over the former Caddyshack Driving Range on Siegen Lane.
The Florida-based company plans to spend “six figures” to renovate the property at 8181 Siegen and hopes to open the first GolfSuites in Louisiana by the fall, said Mark Hebert, a commercial real estate agent who represented the property owner.
GolfSuites has a location in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and plans to open a second driving range in Lubbock, Texas. The chain is similar to Topgolf in that customers can hit balls on a range that are tracked by sophisticated electronics. The facility will also have a restaurant and bar.
The success of the nearby Topgolf was a factor in GolfSuites decision to lease the property, Hebert said.
The company is also looking at opening a location on the north shore, Hebert said.