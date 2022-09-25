Louisiana Sleep Foundation joins Baton Rouge General
The Louisiana Sleep Foundation, a sleep medicine center, is now part of Baton Rouge General Medical Center.
The Sleep Foundation specializes in diagnosing and treating sleep disorders.
Dr. J. Kyle Schwab is medical director of the foundation. He graduated from LSU Health Shreveport and completed an internal medicine and pediatric residency at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
W. Hunter Hardin is clinical director of the treatment center. He earned a master’s degree in nursing from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Trading lab open at UNO
The Kali and Sushila Mukherjee Trading Lab is open at the University of New Orleans.
The lab is in Kirschman Hall, home to the College of Business Administration. The lab is designed to give students real-world experience in portfolio management.
It is named in honor of the parents of UNO finance professor Tarun Mukherjee, who donated $50,000 for the creation of a student-managed investment fund as well as $50,000 for the lab. Mukherjee has been a UNO faculty member for more than 40 years.
The lab includes wall-mounted, flat-screen televisions tuned into business news channels and a real-time scrolling ticker tape with stock market data.