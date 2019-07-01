Baton Rouge-based health system Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady has taken over sponsorship and control of St. Dominic Health Services in Mississippi.
St. Dominic is the parent organization of a health system that runs a 571-bed hospital in Jackson, Mississippi, and associated clinics. It was sponsored by Dominican Sisters, of Springfield, Illinois for more than 70 years. Officials said last fall that a reduced congregation of Dominican Sisters has made continued sponsorship unsustainable.
Dr. Richard Vath, president and chief executive officer of the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady, said he was honored to continue the St. Dominic’s legacy.
“Today is a significant day for so many reasons, but most importantly is how St. Dominic’s is now better positioned to extend its mission to faithfully serve the Jackson community,” said Lester Diamond, president of St. Dominic Health Services. St. Dominic has about 3,000 employees.
Franciscan Missionaries also has hospitals in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Gonzales, Monroe and Bogalusa.