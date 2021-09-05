BATON ROUGE
Shubhra Misra has joined the Water Institute of the Gulf as a senior research scientist.
Misra earned his doctorate in civil and environmental engineering (coastal engineering) from the University of Delaware and comes to the Water Institute from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, where he worked on large-scale coastal storm risk management projects.
Misra was a member of several Corps nationwide working groups on compound flooding and flood risk.
Megan Thorpe has joined Emergent Method as a senior consultant, supporting the firm’s public outreach and engagement, strategic and crisis communications.
Thorpe has more than 20 years of experience in public affairs and strategic communication. She served in senior communication roles for public sector agencies and private sector organizations, including as North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s deputy communications director and Blue Cross North Carolina’s health care communications and strategy lead.
She earned a bachelor's degree in political science from Furman University.
Chad Nolan, manager of ABC Supply Co. Inc., was recently promoted to managing partner.
Nolan will participate in ABC’s national branch advisory board while operating the Baton Rouge location of the roofing and building products distributor. Nolan has been with ABC since 2017 and took over as manager of the local store in 2018.
Kathleen Abels is now the marketing director for the Livingston Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Abels has been director of Springfield Head Start and the chief executive officer of TARC, a nonprofit that serves people with disabilities and their families.
NEW ORLEANS
Angela Graham-Williams has joined the staff at Xavier University of Louisiana as director of the Counseling and Wellness Department.
She is a licensed professional counselor in Louisiana and professional counselor, psychologist and board certified clinical supervisor in Michigan.
Graham-Williams earned a bachelor's degree from Spelman College, a master's degree from Western Michigan University and her doctorate from Sofia University.
Jeff Guillot has joined Metairie Bank & Trust team as vice president, director of retail banking.
Guillot has more than 35 years of banking experience with Hancock Whitney Bank, First NBC Bank, Fidelity Bank and First Bank & Trust.
He graduated from the University of New Orleans with a bachelor's degree in management.
Mikel Schaefer is the new general manager of WVUE Fox 8 in New Orleans.
Schaefer started his career in broadcast journalism while still in college in 1984 at WWL, the CBS affiliate in New Orleans.
He held numerous positions at that station before moving to WVUE in November 2008 to become the station’s news director. Under Schaefer’s leadership, WVUE-TV doubled the local news production and won a George Foster Peabody award, two consecutive Alfred I. duPont awards for investigative journalism and 16 national Edward R. Murrow awards.