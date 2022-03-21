It might be now or never for a new Mississippi River bridge in the Capital Region, the head of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber said Monday.
“This may be a once-in-a-lifetime moment where the state has the resources to make a big capital commitment to a big, signature project for Louisiana,” BRAC President and CEO Adam Knapp said at a Press Club of Baton Rouge meeting.
In a budget proposal flush with cash from federal COVID-19 pandemic relief money and higher-than-expected tax collections, Gov. John Bel Edwards has asked lawmakers to set aside $500 million in the upcoming fiscal year to build a new bridge.
The budget is still winding its way through the Legislature, where the bridge plan has been met with both optimism and skepticism.
As part of its latest five-year strategic plan to boost the Baton Rouge metro area’s well-being, BRAC has thrown its full support behind a new bridge. Among the four main pillars in the chamber’s plan is improving the qualify of life in the region, which includes solving the near-daily gridlock.
Knapp said he believes a new bridge is “very close.” Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development officials have told BRAC they hope enough work can be done soon — including preliminary environmental assessments and naming possible locations — to put the project out for bid as early as 2024. Construction would take upward of seven years.
Though other steps in the process can keep moving forward without the $500 million, Knapp said, setting aside the money would show investors, regulators and contractors that Louisiana is serious about a new bridge.
“The Legislature absolutely needs to make a statement this year on transportation,” Knapp said.
Knapp said he recognized the need to address myriad challenges in Louisiana, including other transportation projects such as a new Interstate 10 bridge in Lake Charles or improvements on Interstate 49 in western Louisiana. But he said the Capital Region’s bottlenecks affect the state economy.
“We all have to drive through the Baton Rouge area,” he said. “Whether you’re from Lake Charles or Shreveport or New Orleans, at some point when you’re crossing the state you’re crossing through this bottleneck, so it’s kind of a collective problem for the state’s economy to try to deal with this. We hope the Legislature will see that.”
BRAC also hopes to see a passenger rail line between Baton Rouge and New Orleans emerge in the near future. Knapp said he hopes a possible line between the two cities could be inspected this year. The rail line has Edwards’ support.