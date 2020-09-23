The first Regymen Fitness location in Canada is set to open this month through a partnership between the Baton Rouge-based company and GoodLife Fitness, the world’s fourth-largest global fitness brand.
GoodLife, which has more than 400 locations in Canada, has purchased a small stake in Regymen, along with the rights to own and operate the brand across Canada, said EK Navan, Regymen co-founder and chief strategy officer. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
This will lead to more than 200 Regymen locations opening in Canada over the next five years, Navan said. “When GoodLife decides to go, they go fast,” he said.
Regymen already has 18 locations across the United States.
Plans are for a mix of Regymen locations inside existing GoodLife fitness centers as well as stand-alone locations in key markets such as Winnipeg, Ottawa, Toronto and Calgary.
GoodLife, which has 1.5 million members in Canada, reached out to Regymen via LinkedIn in January 2019. The company was looking to compete with Orangetheory, which has made a big push in Canada in recent years, and thought the Regymen program of intense bursts of exercise, followed by short periods of recovery, was superior, Navan said.
Regymen officials met with David “Patch” Patchell-Evans, GoodLife founder and chief executive officer, at a trade show a few months later, then GoodLife staffers checked out Regymen locations in Baton Rouge in the summer of 2019. Discussions about a partnership started in August 2019 and an agreement was signed before the coronavirus pandemic hit in early March.
The pandemic made starting the partnership a little more difficult. Regymen employees couldn’t go to Canada to help set up the fitness centers because of quarantines. So the company had to pivot and do all of the training on virtual platforms.
In addition to its 18 current U.S. locations, Regymen plans to open four more fitness centers by January, including locations in Juban Crossing and Zachary. The company plans to start offering franchises in January. Navan said the partnership with GoodLife will be “a rocketship” for franchise growth.
“Having validation from a well-respected brand like GoodLife shows these guys see something in us,” he said.