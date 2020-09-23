The first Regymen Fitness location in Canada is set to open this month through a partnership between the Baton Rouge based company and GoodLife Fitness, the world’s fourth largest global fitness brand. GoodLife, which has more than 400 locations in Canada, has purchased a small stake in Regymen along with the rights to own and operate the brand across the country, said EK Navan, Regymen co-founder and chief strategy officer. This will lead to more than 200 Regymen locations opening in Canada over the next 5 years, Navan said