BP announced Tuesday it had approved a $1.3 billion expansion of its Atlantis field in the Gulf of Mexico after advanced seismic imaging revealed another 400 million barrels of oil there.
The Phase 3 expansion will involve building a subsea production system from eight new wells that will be tied to the current platform 150 miles south of New Orleans. The platform is expected to come online by 2020 and will boost production in Atlantis by 38,000 barrels of oil daily at its peak.
“It’s a big deal,” said David Dismukes, executive director and president of the LSU Center for Energy Studies. The Atlantis field was originally thought to contain about 600 million barrels of crude oil. “If people find more oil than they think they originally found, it changes their perspective and they’re more likely to put in investment dollars.”
It’s not known how many more jobs the expansion will create. Dismukes said it will only have a “little bit of an impact” because most of the hiring comes as a result of the upfront spending.
“BP’s Gulf of Mexico business is key to our strategy of growing production of advantaged high-margin oil," said Bernard Looney, BP’s upstream chief executive. “And these fields are still young — only 12 percent of the hydrocarbons in place across our Gulf portfolio have been produced so far. We can see many opportunities for further development, offering the potential to continue to create significant value through the middle of the next decade and beyond.”
BP said the technology used to find the additional barrels of oil is a proprietary algorithm that enhances a seismic imaging technique that allows data that in the past would have taken a year to analyze to be processed in only a few weeks. The same technology discovered an additional 1 billion barrels of oil in the Thunder Horse field, also located in the Gulf.
The company’s net production in the Gulf has increased by more than 60 percent over the past five years, going from the equivalent of just under 200,000 barrels of oil per day to more than 300,000 barrels per day today. By the mid-2020s BP said it will be producing 400,000 barrels of oil per day.
BP discovered the Atlantis field in 1998 and started production there in 2007.