The owners of the Pelican House Tap Room and Whiskey Bar, which closed in March after five years in business in Baton Rouge, have filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.
The bar and restaurant was owned by chef Gavin Jobe, Christopher Juge, Phillip Beard, Robert Wood and Tim Crochet. The debtors, Juge, Jobe and Crochet, reported $265 in assets and $212,553 in liabilities in court filings Thursday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Louisiana.
The Pelican House opened at 2572 Citiplace Court in 2013 and transitioned from a bar to a restaurant last September. But a “difficult location, unfavorable lease conditions and unforeseen costly building repairs” all contributed to the close, Jobe said at the time.
He also “implored” Baton Rouge restaurant-goers to “raise your culinary standards.”
The bankruptcy filings show the Pelican House brought in $1.2 million in revenue in 2016. That number dropped in 2017 to around $804,000. From January 2018 to the restaurant’s closure in March, the restaurant brought in $129,163.
IberiaBank was the restaurant’s largest creditor.