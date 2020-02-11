The Port of South Louisiana has been awarded a $13.4 million federal grant that will be used to make improvements to its Globalplex industrial park.
The U.S. Department of Transportation funding will be used to build a heavy-load floor in an existing bulk cargo warehouse, improve the conveyor, rehabilitate an access road, build a new rail spur and a new dock access road to support the movement of heavy cargo, said U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge.
Globalplex is a 335-acre industrial park off Airline Highway in LaPlace that is operated by Associated Terminals.
"These continued strategic investments will position the Port of Louisiana and the Mississippi River at an even greater competitive advantage on the global markets,” Graves said.
“The Port of South Louisiana helps drive the state and national economies in a big way. I’m excited to see this grant create and protect jobs in LaPlace and around the region,” said U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Madisonville,
The money for the port improvements came from the Department of Transportation's Port Infrastructure Grant Program.