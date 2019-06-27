The fourth annual Statewide Economic Development Summit, hosted by the Regional Economic Alliance of Louisiana, will be held at L’Auberge Baton Rouge Oct. 22-23.
The event will feature a gubernatorial candidate forum on the first day and a keynote address by Bruce Katz, author of “The New Localism,” on the second day.
Organizations hosting the summit include the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, GNO Inc., One Acadiana and the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.
Registration is at brac.org/events, early sign-up prices ending Aug. 1 at $180 or $1,800 for a table of 10.