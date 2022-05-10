Venture Global LNG, the company behind multiple liquefied natural gas export terminals across south Louisiana, has signed two contracts with ExxonMobil LNG Asia Pacific to sell 2 million metric tonnes of LNG annually.
The ExxonMobil affiliate will buy 1 million tonnes of LNG from Venture Global’s Plaquemines LNG facility in Plaquemines Parish and another 1 million from the company’s CP2 LNG facility in Cameron Parish, according to a Venture Global news release.
This is the second contract for CP2, which should begin construction next year. CP2, as well as Plaquemines LNG, inked a similar agreement with New Fortress Energy Inc. in March. Plaquemines LNG is expected to come online in 2024.
Plaquemines LNG and another Venture Global facility, Calcasieu Pass, have other agreements in place with a Shell affiliate. Calcasieu Pass, located in Cameron Parish, began producing LNG in January.
Venture Global is behind Delta LNG in Plaquemines Parish. That project is still under federal and state review.
“We look forward to working with Venture Global as we continue to grow ExxonMobil's LNG portfolio and progress our plans to reliably deliver natural gas from the U.S. Gulf Coast to global markets,” Peter Clarke, senior vice president of LNG for the ExxonMobil Upstream Company, said in a statement.