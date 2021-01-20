A request to allow alcohol sales in the Millennial Park shipping container food court development has been deferred for a month to allow the owner to consider his options.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council voted Wednesday to give Millennial Park developer Cameron Jackson time to re-evaluate his plans. Jackson had requested to rezone part of the park at 3845 Florida Blvd. as commercial alcoholic beverage 2, the same zoning found for bars and lounges. During the meeting, Jackson indicated an interest in seeking the less broad commercial alcoholic beverage 1 designation, which is primarily used by restaurants that serve alcohol.
Jackson said allowing alcohol sales at the open-air food court would support additional revitalization efforts. While there had been talk about a sports bar and a daiquiri shop going into Millennial Park, he said a sports bar is no longer part of the plan.
Several of the people who live behind Millennial Park opposed allowing alcohol sales, saying this would increase issues with parking, traffic and noise.
“You wouldn’t want this in your neighborhood,” said Lester Richard, who lives on Wabash Boulevard, near the park. “Alcohol doesn’t need to be in our neighborhood.”
Councilman Brandon Noel said he didn’t think the rezoning request was the proper mechanism to address issues about parking and traffic at the park because Florida Boulevard has long been a major commercial street. “I do hear and understand the opposing points of view and the reasoning behind it, but we need to address the issues without stopping a rezoning request,” he said.
Jackson has said if he can’t get the clearance to sell alcohol in Millennial Park, he’ll bring in other businesses.
The next Metro Council Zoning meeting will be Feb. 17.