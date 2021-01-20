A request to allow alcohol sales in the Millennial Park shipping container development has been deferred for a month, in order to allow the owner to consider his options.

The East Baton Rouge Metro Council voted Wednesday to give Millennial Park developer Cameron Jackson time to re-evaluate his plans. Jackson had requested to rezone part of the park at 3845 Florida Blvd. as commercial alcoholic beverage 2, the same zoning found for bars and lounges.