Consumer and business spending in East Baton Rouge Parish was down 0.2% in October compared to a year ago, a decrease that could be caused by seating restrictions in Tiger Stadium for LSU football games and Southern University football games being postponed to early 2021.
During the month, $841.7 million was spent, compared to $843.3 million in October 2019, according to figures released Thursday by the city-parish finance department. The figure includes vehicle sales.
Vehicle sales were up 17.9% for the month, with East Baton Rouge shoppers spending nearly $79 million. That compares to $67 million on vehicle spending in October 2019.
Taxes collected at retailers and grocery stores, which account for more than half of all spending in the parish, were down 3.3% in October. Spending at restaurants and bars was down by 6.5% in October from a year ago, even though bars were allowed to open after having been shut down for several months in an attempt to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. A ban on on-campus tailgating and a reduction in Tiger Stadium’s capacity for LSU football games, along with the Southern University football season being pushed back to early 2021 could be a factor in the drops.
Spending on services was up 16.4%. Manufacturing spending, which can be heavily impacted by spending on big-ticket equipment, dropped by 7.3% in October.
Spending inside the Baton Rouge city limits dropped by 0.2% in October from $461 million to $459.9 million. Spending outside the city limits was down by 0.1% in October from $382.3 million to $381.7 million.
The city-parish collected $16.8 million in taxes during October, down from $16.9 million in 2019.
Through the first 10 months of the year, nearly $8 billion has been spent in the parish, a 1.4% decrease from the $8.1 billion spent through October 2019. Spending inside the city limits of Baton Rouge is down 2.2% to $4.4 billion, while in the rest of the parish it has fallen 0.5% to nearly $3.6 billion.