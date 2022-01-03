Jarreau Real Estate, a local private equity firm, has purchased the Drusilla Shopping Center for nearly $13.3 million and plans to spend about $1 million upgrading the property.
JRE Drusilla Village Investment LLC bought the shopping center in a deal that was filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was Drusilla Village LLC.
Drusilla was purchased by Donnie Jarreau Real Estate in April 2014 for $10.5 million. Since then Jarreau has rebranded his real estate development office and launched a private equity group.
Jarreau said the some of the partners he owned Drusilla were ready to sell after getting a good return on their ownership. So his private equity group bought the 140,000 square foot property.
Drusilla is anchored by Rouses and has a mix of local and national tenants, including Family Dollar, Chase Bank, Raising Canes and Drusilla Seafood.
Plans are to overlay the roof at Drusilla and refresh the parking lot. “We’re about 90 percent occupied, so we are looking forward,” Jarreau said.
Jarreau’s private equity group owns 70 properties across the South, with 2 million square feet of space.