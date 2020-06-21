Baton Rouge area
Investar Bank has named Darryl Bercegeay as chief information security officer and senior vice president.
Bercegeay has nearly 20 years of experience in technology and spent the past seven years at Crescent Bank & Trust and had served as director of global information technology services at Amedisys. Bercegeay received a bachelor’s degree in information systems and decision sciences from LSU.
Trey Roberts has been promoted to vice president/general manager of Lamar Advertising of Baton Rouge, overseeing all aspects of the Baton Rouge office, including leading sales, leasing and operations teams.
He has been with Lamar for 17 years and has served in a variety of sales and management roles within the company.
Dr. Bonnie Boudreaux, associate professor of veterinary oncology in the veterinary clinical sciences department at LSU, has been named associate dean of academic and student affairs at the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, effective July 1, overseeing curriculum, orientation, class scheduling, conflict resolution, counseling and wellness.
In addition, she will manage the vet school's Ross and St. George’s programs, part of an exchange program. Boudreaux received her bachelor's degree in 2002 and doctor of veterinary medicine in 2005 from Mississippi State University and master's degree in 2009 from Auburn University. She joined the faculty at the LSU vet school in 2009. Boudreaux’s research focus is in medical oncology.
Lafayette area
C.H. Fenstermaker & Associates LLC has promoted Travis Bodin to vice president of the firm’s survey and mapping division.
He is a licensed professional surveyor in Louisiana and Texas. Bodin is a 15-year veteran of the company, last serving as survey and mapping operations leader. Bodin began with the company's engineering division as a CAD technician in 2004. From 2007 to 2012, he held the positions of survey technician, engineering aide, survey unit manager and surveyor I. In 2018, he was named survey division director and promoted to survey operation leader in the same year.
New Orleans area
Danos in Gray has named Reed Peré, a 15-year industry veteran, as vice president of Permian operations, overseeing all Danos service lines and operations in the Permian Basin.
Peré joined Danos in 2006 and was vice president of production services from 2015 to 2018 and vice president of business development since 2018, an area he continues to lead. Danos has been working in the Permian since 2012 and recently completed construction of a new Permian headquarters in Midland, Texas.
Bill Dwyer has been named executive director of The Landing at Behrman Place independent-living retirement community on the West Bank operated by Sunshine Retirement Living, a family-owned senior housing company with 32 communities across 16 states.
Dwyer has been an independent operational consultant since February 2018 and previously was area managing director for Richfield Hospitality. Dwyer has more than 30 years of senior management experience in the hospitality industry at large and boutique hotels, including with Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Sheraton and Radisson.
Around Louisiana
The Louisiana Bar Foundation has elected as 2020-21 President Harry J. "Skip" Philips Jr., managing partner of Taylor, Porter, Brooks & Phillips LLP in Baton Rouge.
Other officers are Vice President Christopher K. Ralston, a litigation partner and litigation group coordinator at Phelps Dunbar LLP in New Orleans; Treasurer Alan G. Brackett, a member of Mouledoux, Bland, Legrand & Brackett LLC in New Orleans, who manages the firm’s workers’ compensation defense group; and Secretary Deidre Deculus Robert, executive counsel for Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development in Baton Rouge.
Philips received his bachelor's and juris doctorate degrees from LSU. Ralston received his undergraduate degree from the College of William and Mary and law degree from Tulane University Law School. Brackett obtained bachelor's and juris doctorate from Tulane University. Robert received her bachelor's degree from LSU and law degree from Southern University Law Center, where she serves as an adjunct professor.
New board members from the area are H. Minor Pipes III, New Orleans; Maggie T. Simar, St. Martinville; and Judge Ray S. Steib Jr., Gretna.
Other members of the 2020-21 board from the area are Patricia Bonneau, Mandeville; Charles “Chuck” Bourque Jr., Houma; Edmund J. Giering IV, Baton Rouge; Eugene G. Gouaux Jr., Lockport; Karleen J. Green, Baton Rouge; and Julie M. Lafargue, New Orleans.